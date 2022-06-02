The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Danielle Ponder, Korby Lenker + More

The second single from Danielle Ponder's forthcoming debut, "The Only Way Out" recalls classic R&B and its production (by Ponder and Ed Quinn) lends itself to that vibe, with a scratchiness that sounds fresh from a vintage Victrola.

"The song captures a situation so many people have been in," Ponder said of the lyrics. "Ignoring red flags and entering into a relationship that you know will end with pain."

Ponder grew up listening to 90s alt-rock, but she discovered her own voice when she first heard the music of Big Mama Thornton and Koko Taylor. She'll join Amos Lee for several dates this summer and will perform at Jason Isbell's ShoalsFest in October. -- Blake Ells