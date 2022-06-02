The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Danielle Ponder, Korby Lenker + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Danielle Ponder"The Only Way Out"
The second single from Danielle Ponder's forthcoming debut, "The Only Way Out" recalls classic R&B and its production (by Ponder and Ed Quinn) lends itself to that vibe, with a scratchiness that sounds fresh from a vintage Victrola.
"The song captures a situation so many people have been in," Ponder said of the lyrics. "Ignoring red flags and entering into a relationship that you know will end with pain."
Ponder grew up listening to 90s alt-rock, but she discovered her own voice when she first heard the music of Big Mama Thornton and Koko Taylor. She'll join Amos Lee for several dates this summer and will perform at Jason Isbell's ShoalsFest in October. -- Blake Ells
Korby Lenker"Spring Fling"
Accompanied by a mix of edgy garage rock and fiddle-dominated country sounds, East Nashville’s Korby Lenker sings about coming out of hiding to gather with loved ones to catch up and create on "Spring Fling."
The song was inspired by a gathering he and his wife held on their front lawn this past April that first started in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, as a method of getting to know and demonstrating respect for their neighbors. -- Matt Wickstrom
Thompson Square"Nothing More Beautiful"
The spell-binding harmonies of husband-and-wife duo Thompson Square are front and center on their brand new song "Nothing More Beautiful."
Over gentle guitar strums and a brisk, mid-tempo melody, they unite to profess their enduring affection for each other.
"There's nothing more beautiful / Than loving the one that loves you / Seeing the rest of your life right there in her eyes like you want to / Another dream comes true / Every day with you," goes the tenderly-harmonized heartfelt chorus.
Keifer Thompson, one-half of the hit-making pair, wrote the track with Vicky McGehee (Big & Rich, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean) and Stephen Wilson Jr. (Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw). -- Jeremy Chua
Steven Denmark"Only Home I Need"
Northern California cattle rancher and up-and-coming country artist Steven Denmark channels his inner Jason Isbell as he chronicles the life of a relationship from its wanderlust-fueled infancy to the unavoidable reality of mortality on “Only Home I Need.”
On the lovestruck tune, he touches on the difficulties of chasing your hopes and dreams together before proclaiming that despite any struggles that come their way that a “life with you is the only home I need.” -- Matt Wickstrom
Carter Faith"The Devil's Still Down in Georgia"
The star of country up-and-comer Carter Faith continues to shine bright on her new song, "The Devil's Still Down in Georgia."
Over a swampy production blending the traditional steel sound and pop beats, Faith laments about the hell an innocent person is buried in because she "signed a deal with the devil." It was inspired by the enduring Charlie Daniels Band hit, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."
"Don't go west of Carolina, you'll make your bed in Hell / Don't go south of Tennessee, there's poison in that well / Well, no, Heaven doesn't feel as hot, once you've got a taste of fire," Faith sings with caution in the ethereal chorus.
This song was released exclusively by Spotify as part of its Fresh Finds program's one-year anniversary. To celebrate, Faith was picked as their first-ever country artist to participate in the multi-genre program highlighting independent artists.
"The Devil's Still Down in Georgia" is written by Faith, Jon Green (Lady A, Little Big Town, Sam Smith), Lauren Hungate (Lily Rose, Ashland Craft) and Tofer Brown (Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini). -- Jeremy Chua
Amanda Shires"Hawk for the Dove"
"Hawk for the Dove" is the lead single from Amanda Shires' forthcoming album Take It Like a Man. It's a sultry track about carnal desire with a music video to match.
"I want people to know that it's okay to be a 40-year-old woman and be more than just a character in somebody else's life," Shires said. "The song and the visual representation of the song deal with the emotions that turn prey into predator." And both speak for themselves. -- Blake Ells
Katelyn Clampett"Hang Up and Hang Out"
Nashville’s Katelyn Clampett sings about mental health and the need to occasionally “Hang Up and Hang Out” on her new song of the same name.
The high-energy and boot-stomping country-rock number is a true feel good anthem for summer camping vacations that “put the go in Winnebago,” while also confronting the topic of mental health head on — something still far too stigmatized in mainstream country music and society as a whole. -- Matt Wickstrom
Simon Flory"Little Oak Tree"
Indiana’s Simon Flory sings about his nieces, wife, mother, grandmother, community organizers, artists and other women who’ve had a profound impact on his life on “Little Oak Tree.”
The heartfelt ballad combines country, bluegrass and gospel arrangements as Flory stands in awe of the empowering women he’s fortunate to know, singing “Watch her run, watch her fly / watch out world she’s coming / like a loose leaf on the wind she rides / and hits the ground running.”
He later goes on to allude to how the foundation they provide has only allowed him to grow stronger as he belts out, “The little oak tree / comes from the roots of the big oak tree.” -- Matt Wickstrom