‘Superfan’ Show Will Find the Biggest Fans of Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town

Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town will all be a part of a new CBS show that will determine their biggest fans.

The network is now casting for a new show called Superfan. In each episode, fans of various artists will compete against each other in a series of games to determine who is the true stan. The winner will receive the "ultimate fan prize package."

Casting has already begun at superfancasting.com. Interested fans can also check out kelseacasting.com, shaniafancasting.com and lbtcasting to target those artists, respectively. In addition to these country acts, Pitbull has also signed on for the inaugural season at pitbullcasting.com.

Additional acts will be announced soon, so if you're waiting to show your loyalty to another star, hang tight.

Since 2019, Twain has been busy with her Let's Go! Las Vegas Residency. Her final dates are scheduled for this summer, June 10-25 and Aug. 26-Sep. 10.

Meanwhile, Ballerini is in the midst of working on a new album that is expected to arrive sometime this year. Most recently, she became the first female to perform at the 2022 Players Championship Military Appreciation Day Concert.

As for Little Big Town, they're rebooting the Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert. Dates are scheduled for May 6 through June 11. The foursome will also be part of a special one-night-only show with George Strait and Chris Stapleton at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on July 30.

A premiere date for Superfan on CBS is TBD.