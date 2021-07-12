Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2022. Festival organizers announced the annual event's 2022 lineup on Monday (July 12).

Stagecoach 2022 is set for Friday, April 29-Sunday, May 1, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Rhett will headline the festival's first night (April 29), Underwood will play last on Saturday night (April 30), and Combs will close the event out on Sunday.

In addition to Rhett, Underwood and Combs, Stagecoach's 2022 lineup boasts Maren Morris, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, the Black Crowes and Cody Johnson. The full lineup — which also includes Brandi Carlile, Amythyst Kiah, Shenandoah, Orville Peck, Hailey Whitters and Waylon Payne, among others — is below.

In addition to three full days of music, Stagecoach 2022 will feature late-night sets from DJ Diplo. A marketplace curated by singer-songwriter Nikki Lane, horseback riding group the Compton Cowboys and celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse are also part of the weekend-long event.

Tickets for Stagecoach 2022 will go on sale on Friday (July 16) at 10AM PT; payment plans are available. Fans can visit StagecoachFestival.com for full details.

Stagecoach began in 2007 and ran annually through 2019. The 2022 festival will be the first after two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

More About 2021's Country Music Festivals: