The Stagecoach country music festival has been canceled once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday (Jan. 29), Riverside County, Calif., Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed a public health order that cancels Stagecoach and its sister festival Coachella, both of which were scheduled for April. "This Order is issued as a result of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 disease ... based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the County of Riverside and worldwide, scientific evidence regarding the most effective approach to slow transmission of communicable diseases general and COVID-19 specifically, and best practices as currently known and available to protect the public," the order readers in part.

"If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk," it continues.

Stagecoach was originally scheduled for April 24-26, 2020, but was postponed to late October on March 10, as the COVID-19 pandemic began taking hold in the United States. In June, the festival was canceled for 2020, with organizers saying they, at the time, had "every intention of returning in 2021." Showrunners then set the event for April 23-25, 2021.

Neither Stagecoach nor Coachella -- which was similarly postponed until October, canceled for 2020 and re-planned for 2021 -- has rescheduled dates announced for 2021. They're not the first major festivals to cancel for the year, though: On Jan. 20, the annual Country 2 Country festival, which takes place in the United Kingdom and also did not occur in 2020, was postponed to 2022. Florida's Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, another country music festival, was recently pushed from late March to September.

Nonetheless, both Stagecoach and Coachella may still take place in 2021. As Billboard points out, a source at Goldenvoice, the events' producer, shared that the festivals may be moved to October if the pandemic allows.

