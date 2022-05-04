If you've spent even just a few minutes listening to country radio, chances are you've heard a song written by Luke Laird. The prolific songwriter, who moved to Music City over two decades ago, is the mastermind behind many country radio singles, nearly two dozen of which have topped the Billboard country charts. In other words, Laird is not a one-hit-wonder; he keeps churning out huge hits for artists including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum and more.

Laird's list of nominations and awards is extensive: He's won Best Country Album, as a producer, at the Grammys and ACM Awards (Kacey Musgraves' Same Different Trailer Park) and has is a two-time nominee for the Grammys' Best Country Song trophy. He's received the CMA's Triple Play Award (for three No. 1 songs within one year) six times and won Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year from BMI -- and that barely skims the surface of his accolades.

It took Laird a lot of good old fashioned work to become a successful songwriter, though: After moving to Nashville in 1997, he received a degree in Recording Industry Management at Middle Tennessee State University, was an assistant tour manager for Brooks & Dunn and finally signed a publishing deal in 2002. Laird's first cut was on Lee Ann Womack's 2005 record There's More Where That Came From ("Painless") and his first No. 1 hit was Underwood's 2007 single "So Small."

The Boot spent some time combing through the songs Laird's written to compile a list of his best-ever hits. There are several top-notch songs we had to cut (Underwood's "Undo It" and "Last Name," Paisley's "Beat This Summer," Eric Church's "Give Me Back My Hometown," Lady A's "Downtown"), solely because there's Just. So. Many. Read one for our Top 10: