Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum and Martina McBride will all search for new songs on the second season of Songland, a songwriter-focused TV competition show featuring country songwriter Shane McAnally as a judge. The series, which also stars OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and songwriter Ester Dean as producer judges, brings in songwriters who compete to have superstars record their songs. Per Billboard, Songland Season 2 will premiere on April 13 at 10PM ET on NBC.

Aaron Lee Tasjan, Langhorn Slim, Ron Pope, Tony Lucca and many more are joining together for All Hands on Deck! Tornado Relief Show, a benefit concert for the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Emergency Response Fund. The event will take place at City Winery Nashville on Tuesday (March 10) at 7PM, following March 3’s tornado that devastated North Nashville, Germantown, East Nashville and towns in Middle Tennessee. One-hundred percent of ticket sales are going to the fund, and City Winery is also accepting donations of goods for the Community Resource Center and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Click here for more information.

Ray Stevens has turned an upcoming concert into a benefit for Nashville and Middle Tennessee tornado relief efforts. The Country Music Hall of Famer’s Thursday (March 12) concert at his Nashville-area venue, CabaRay Showroom, will benefit the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “We hope plenty of folks will come out and enjoy the show to help Nashville recover,” Stevens says. Visit RayStevesCabaRay.com for more details.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have announced a summertime tour with music icon Bob Dylan. Beginning on June 4 in Bend, Ore., the tour will stop at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Calif.; Tingley Arena in Albuquerque, N.M.; and elsewhere before ending on July 12 at Bethel Woods, N.Y.’s Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. Rateliff recently released a solo album, and the band had planned to take 2020 off, but, their leader says, “there was no way we would pass [this opportunity] up.” Visit NathanielRateliff.com for details on tickets.

Mitchell Tenpenny has announced his first Ryman Auditorium headlining concert, set for Oct. 10. The show is a fundraiser for the 10Penny Fund, which the artist founded in 2018 to “provide inspiration and support programs that help build community, motivate patients and encourage healing for people facing cancer and their loved ones.” Says Tenpenny in a press release, “I grew up in Nashville attending concerts in most of the city’s many venues, but the dream to have the opportunity to headline the Ryman Auditorium seems too surreal.” Visit Mitchell10Penny.com for details on tickets, which will go on sale on Friday (March 13) at 10AM local time.