Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon" is just one of the latest country songs that a Houston softball team has covered from the dugout. Their depth of country knowledge even has major artists making requests.

Clay Walker asked to be next, but he may have to get in line. The group's profile on TikTok (under Varo Trujillo) is growing massive, with more than 138,000 followers and 1 million likes. The two videos showing them patiently working through Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn's 1992 hit have tallied close to 3 million views in two days.

Other recent covers include "Heaven" by Kane Brown, "One Man Band" by Old Dominion and "Must Be Doing Something Right" by Billy Currington. A Christmastime post of the group singing "You" by Chris Young caught the singer's attention; in fact, he says it's why he joined TikTok.

Trujillo is one of the members of the team, but his TikTok account is dedicated to the ballplayers and their performances. It's not really clear how good they are on the field, but few teams have more fun while playing. Here's a clip of their version of "Tennessee Whiskey," just because it's wild:

The "Neon Moon" cover even caught the attention of Dunn, an Oklahoma native, who shared via Twitter.

