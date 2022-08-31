Sierra Hull Announces Fall 2022 Headlining Tour

Grammy Award-nominated mandolinist and singer-songwriter Sierra Hull is hitting the road for a lengthy headlining tour later this year.

Beginning on Sept. 18, the Tennessee native will bring her full band to an array of venues across the country. The trek, which kicks off with an appearance at the Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival in Louisville, Ky., will give fans the opportunity to hear tracks from throughout her accomplished career, as well as a sampling of brand new material. Select dates will feature support from Lindsay Lou and Taylor Rae. On Sept. 30, Hull will take the stage as the opening act for The Infamous Stringdusters' outdoor performance at Asheville's Salvage Station.

Hull has spent the past few months actively touring in support of her 2020 record 25 Trips, making up for lost time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full list of upcoming tour dates can be found below. Additional ticketing information is available via Sierra Hull's official website.

Sierra Hull's Fall 2022 Tour Dates:

Sept. 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

Sept. 21 - Ardmore, Pa. @ Ardmore Music Hall ^

Sept. 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Mercury Lounge ^

Sept. 23 - North Adams, Mass. @ FreshGrass Festival

Sept. 24 - South Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge +

Sept. 27 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall +

Sept. 28 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Memorial Hall +

Sept. 29 - Boone, N.C. @ Appalachian Theatre +

Sept. 30 - Asheville, N.C. @ Salvage Station *

Oct. 1 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Wide Open Bluegrass

Oct. 2 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Pour House +

Oct. 4 - High Point, N.C. @ Ziggy’s ^

Oct. 5 - Charlottesville, Va. @ The Southern ^

Oct. 6 - Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere ^

Oct. 7 - Big Stone Gap, Va. @ Blue Highway Festival

Oct. 8 - Pelham, Tenn. @ CaveFest

Oct. 14 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ World Records

Oct. 15 - Seaside, Calif. @ Rebels and Renegades Music Festival

^ with Lindsay Lou

+ with Taylor Rae

* with The Infamous Stringdusters