Everything We Know About Shania Twain’s New Album, ‘Queen of Me’

It's been five years since Shania Twain treated fans to a new album filled with original material, but all that's about to change. The history-making, genre-bending talent is set to release her highly-anticipated new album, Queen of Me, in just a few weeks.

After wrapping up a massive Las Vegas residency, the release of a raw and honest documentary and the announcement of a massive headlining tour, fans are eagerly counting down the days til the project's official release.

Twain has shared a string of engaging new singles ahead of the record's release, including her brand new track "Giddy Up!" In recent interviews, she's been vocal about her journey of healing and self-acceptance that led her to the creation of her upcoming LP. Read on to learn what we know so far about Queen of Me.

The Title

Twain's new album is titled Queen of Me. The project takes its name from the record's eighth track, which fans heard a sneak preview of during her revealing 2022 Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl.

"I'm not a girl / I'm not a boy / I'm not a baby / I'm not a toy / I'm a queen," she sings in the LP's title track. "I've got a story to tell."

The Release Date

Queen of Me is set for release on Feb. 3, 2023, and is available for pre-order now in both CD and vinyl formats.

The Record Label

Twain's sixth studio album of original material also marks her first release on Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. The move was announced in Sept. 2022, marking a shift from her previous records, which were released via Mercury Nashville.

"I couldn't think of a better partner than Republic Nashville," Twain said of the change-up. "I'm honored and excited to be the label's first artist and lead the charge of this new and exciting chapter. In this respect, it feels like a new beginning all around, and I'm embracing it wholeheartedly."

The Album Cover

The Singles

On Sept. 23, 2022, Twain released her lead single, "Waking Up Dreaming," along with its 80s glam rock-inspired music video directed by Isaac Rentz.

"Last Day of Summer" served as the second pre-release single from Queen of Me, which dropped on Oct. 28, 2022. The nostalgic tune takes a look back on a formative relationship from her youth and finds her wondering where her former flame ended up all those years later.

The latest track shared in advance of her next record is "Giddy Up!," an anthemic, uplifting dance floor anthem that's trademark Twain through and through. The song, which was released on Jan. 5, 2023, is an especially clear nod to her previous empowerment-centered hits.

"The saying 'Let's Go Girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that's the same for 'Giddy Up!,'" she said of the single. "These lines come to me when I'm thinking about how to put a little 'pep in my step.' I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and 'Giddy Up!' is a way to call to the audience and say 'let's get ready for some fun!'"

The Songs

Queen of Me features 12 songs, all of which were penned by Twain in collaboration with other songwriters. A special edition of the record, which will be available exclusively in CD format at Target stores, includes two additional bonus tracks; "On Three" and "Done & Dusted."

As a whole, the songs that make up Queen of Me are focused on self-acceptance and perseverance. In recent years, Twain has focused on reinventing herself and crafting a new creative era.

The transformative period followed a time of personal challenges during the early 2000s, including her divorce from her first husband and longtime creative collaborator, producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange. She was also forced to navigate a bout of health issues after being diagnosed with dysphonia and Lyme disease, which almost caused Twain to lose her singing voice permanently.

After successful vocal therapy and finding love again with now-husband Frédéric Thiébaud, the country star is rekindling the feisty, feminine spirit found at the core of her earlier career hits, including "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "That Don't Impress Me Much."

Shania Twain, Queen of Me Track List:

1. "Giddy Up!" (written by Shania Twain, Samuel Romans, Jessica Agombar, David Stewart)

2. "Brand New" (Shania Twain, Daniel Priddy, Wayne Hector, Mark Crew)

3. "Waking Up Dreaming" (Shania Twain, Jessica Agombar, David Stewart)

4. "BEST Friend" (Shania Twain, Tom Mann, Mark Crew, Daniel Priddy)

5. "Pretty Liar" (Shania Twain, Adam Messinger)

6. "Inhale/Exhale AIR" (Shania Twain, Iain Archer, Mark Ralph)

7. "Last Day of Summer" (Shania Twain, Jack Savoretti)

8. "Queen of Me" (Shania Twain, Adam Messinger)

9. "Got It Good" (Shania Twain, Georgia Barnes, Mark Ralph)

10. "Number One" (Shania Twain, Mark Ralph)

11. "Not Just a Girl" (Shania Twain, Wayne Hector, Mark Ralph)

12. "The Hardest Stone" (Shania Twain, Tyler Joseph)

The Tour

It's been five years since Twain has embarked on a full-fledged headlining tour, but that all changes in 2023. On April 28, she'll kick off her extensive Queen of Me Tour, which will visit cities across the globe through early November.

For the trek, Twain recruited a list of talented women to join her as support, which includes Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Talk and Tenille Townes. You can find a full list of tour dates here.