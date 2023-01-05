Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels.

Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.

"The saying 'Let's Go Girls!' is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it's just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that's the same for "Giddy Up!," Twain says. "These lines come to me when I'm thinking about how to put a little 'pep in my step.' I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and "Giddy Up!" is a way to call to the audience and say, 'let's get ready for some fun!'"

The song's music video is a colorful collage of dance sequences in various settings, further positioning the track's candidacy as TikTok's next viral hit. Watch below.

"Giddy Up!" is the latest preview of Twain's highly anticipated new album, Queen of Me, which is set for release on Feb. 3. The project will include 12 new tracks, including her latest single and the record's title track, and marks her first LP of new material since 2017's Now.

On April 28, Twain will kick off her international Queen of Me Tour, marking her first headlining tour in almost five years. She'll make her way to cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Nashville and Phoenix, during the 7-month-long stint on the road. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Talk and Tenille Townes will serve as support on select dates.

Tickets for all Queen of Me Tour dates are currently on sale via Live Nation. $1 from every ticket purchase will be donated to Twain's non-profit organization Shania Kids Can, which supports and uplifts children facing personal crises and economic hardships.

Shania Twain, Queen of Me Track List:

1. "Giddy Up!"

2. "Brand New"

3. "Waking Up Dreaming"

4. "BEST Friend"

5. "Pretty Liar"

6. "Inhale/Exhale AIR"

7. "Last Day of Summer"

8. "Queen of Me"

9. "Got It Good"

10. "Number One"

11. "Not Just a Girl"

12. "The Hardest Stone"