Sam Williams Signs With UMG Nashville

Sam Williams has signed a record deal with UMG Nashville. The singer-songwriter and son of Hank Williams Jr. will release his major-label debut later this summer.

UMG announced Williams' signing on Tuesday (June 8). UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe calls him a "timeless and boundless" talent, adding that he "has such an incredible way of communicating and emotes as if he’s channeling feelings from another place; somewhere deep inside himself."

"His powerful, soulful vocals combine with his introspective storytelling to fully immerse you into Sam’s own life making you feel everything he feels," Mabe continues. "He’s such a special talent, and I believe Sam’s music will help lead country music into its next evolution."

Williams -- the grandson of Hank Williams and half-brother of fellow musicians Hank III, Holly Williams and Hilary Williams -- has released several singles, including "Shuteye,” “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood,” “The World: Alone” and "10-4," all of which will appear on his forthcoming full-length album, Glasshouse Children. The album is available to pre-order and pre-save now, though full details, including an exact release date, are forthcoming.

Earlier this year, The Boot named Williams one of our 2021 Artists to Watch. Keep reading to learn a bit more about him.

Who Is Sam Williams? 5 Things You Need to Know: