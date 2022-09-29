The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Tiera Kennedy, Myron Elkins + More
Tiera Kennedy“Alabama Nights”
This breezy, fun new cut from burgeoning country artist Tiera Kennedy is an ode to the little joys of life in her home state of Alabama.
Myron Elkins"Hands to Myself"
This gritty, entrancing single from 21-year-old Myron Elkins serves as a preview of his upcoming debut album, produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A.
Sam Williams"Blame 'Em Both"
Singer-songwriter Sam Williams examines what we each define as "sin" and where that complicated term actually emerged from. The explorative track is featured on the upcoming deluxe version of Williams' debut record Glasshouse Children, which is set for release on Oct. 14.
Randy Rogers Band"Know That by Now"
Randy Rogers looks inward in his latest single, "Know That By Now," which he co-wrote with Jon Randall and Lee Miller. It's another impressive cut from the band's ninth studio album, Homecoming, which is set for release on Oct. 14.
Colter Wall"Cypress Hills and the Big Country"
Saskatchewan, Canada native Colter Wall returns with a sweeping ode to the beauty of his home country. He surprised fans with the track, along with a cover of Waylon Jennings' "Let's All Help the Cowboys (Sing the Blues), marking his first new music since his 2020 record Western Swings & Waltzes and Other Punchy Song.