Sam Williams lays it all out on his new romantic track, "Ragdoll." Co-written by Williams, Femke Weidema and William Ben Roberts (of Americana duo Carolina Story), the romantic tune finds the singer confessing his contentment in being his love interest's "ragdoll." In a sense, Williams draws on the qualities of the age-old cloth doll and how it's typically loved on and chucked aside by kids.

"Take me with you everywhere, we'll have a good time / I'll be waiting patiently, my partner in crime / Tell me, I'm your everything or nothing at all / If you need a ragdoll / Everybody needs a ragdoll," he professes over both a pensive and dreamy melody.

“Ragdoll represents putting it all on the line for someone in a playful way," Williams shares of this fresh release. "It’s a fresh sound for me and I think it’s a fun love song, ‘Let me be your ragdoll’ translates to ‘I’m yours.'" -- Jeremy Chua