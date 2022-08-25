The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Sam Williams, Lilly Winwood + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Sam Williams"Ragdoll"
Sam Williams lays it all out on his new romantic track, "Ragdoll." Co-written by Williams, Femke Weidema and William Ben Roberts (of Americana duo Carolina Story), the romantic tune finds the singer confessing his contentment in being his love interest's "ragdoll." In a sense, Williams draws on the qualities of the age-old cloth doll and how it's typically loved on and chucked aside by kids.
"Take me with you everywhere, we'll have a good time / I'll be waiting patiently, my partner in crime / Tell me, I'm your everything or nothing at all / If you need a ragdoll / Everybody needs a ragdoll," he professes over both a pensive and dreamy melody.
“Ragdoll represents putting it all on the line for someone in a playful way," Williams shares of this fresh release. "It’s a fresh sound for me and I think it’s a fun love song, ‘Let me be your ragdoll’ translates to ‘I’m yours.'" -- Jeremy Chua
Lilly Winwood"Keep it Spinning"
The inviting guitars and crunchy groove of Lilly Winwood's new single "Keep It Spinning" make staying in a bad mood impossible. The singer-songwriter has a knack for writing power-pop melodies that drag you along in an irresistable wave.
With her latest single, Winwood makes a jam to celebrate all jams, a song that celebrates the power of music and those earworms that can't help getting stuck in your head. Beware: "Keep It Spinning" is one of them. -- Rachel Cholst
Ever More Nest"Coming Along"
"Coming Along," the latest single from New Orleans Americana outfit Ever More Nest, finds lead singer Kelcy Wilburn at a crossroads. Pairing evocative imagery with an arrangement that crescendos almost to the point of rupture, the song offers a fitting statement for the times. -- Will Groff
Caleb Caudle"Forsythia"
Caleb Caudle pulled out all the stops. He thought his upcoming album, Forsythia (out Oct. 7) might be his last one. On the album's title track, we can see the masterful songwriter doubling down on his unique talents.
"Forsythia" distills the wonder and innocence of a summer afternoon out of childhood, encouraging us to live in the moment, take it all in — and appreciate what we have when we have it. -- Rachel Cholst
The Lowdown Drifters"Daylight"
The Lowdown Drifters are road warriors from the Pacific Northwest, and it's easy to see why they've win a devout following of fans. There is both warmth and grit to the band's songs, showcased on "Daylight."
In the song, the narrator laments the errors of his ways and promises to change — but we get the sense that even he knows he won't follow through. The band tells this story with compassion and a sense of world-weariness, making a barroom staple into something lovely and human. -- Rachel Cholst
Ben Burgess"Heartbreak"
Prolific country songwriter and now-emerging artist Ben Burgess has released a country-radio-ready solo cut of his song, "Heartbreak." The track was previously released in 2020 as part of electronic DJ Diplo's debut country album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Snake Oil. For this reimagined country-rock release, Burgess swaps the Diplo-assisted trap and synth-pop beats for pedal steel lines, thumping drum beats and soaring guitar licks that harmoniously augment his proposed sentiment and hook — "heartbreak makes the world go round." -- Jeremy Chua
Rachel Angel"Closer to Myself"
Rachel Angel's music is a rich swathe of sounds and textures, cherrypicking from retro crooners like Roy Orbison, buzzy synths, indie rock lyrics, and a sense of warmth and joy. Angel's newest release, "Closer to Myself," is a song of liberation, celebrating cutting off the dead weight of people or places that make you feel less-than. There's plenty of twang to catch the ear, but Angel's vulnerability and commitment to her craft while tug on your soul. -- Rachel Cholst