Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Sam Hunt will host an album release party in celebration of his new record, Southside, in Las Vegas, Nev., during ACM Awards Weekend. Per a press release, Hunt will take over the city's Brooklyn Bowl location on April 3 for a "full-blown" performance that will also feature an lineup of surprise guests. Fans can score tickets for the party starting on Friday (March 6) via Hunt's official website.

Lauren Akins, wife of country star Thomas Rhett, is headed out on a book tour this spring. In conjunction with the release of her memoir Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes, Akins will head to Birmingham, Ala.; Atlanta, Ga.; Dallas, Texas; Louisville, Ky.; and more cities on the nine-date run, which kicks off in Nashville on May 2. Akins' book, which "offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of being married to her best friend, who just happens to be a music star, and the struggle to find her own footing in the frenzy of her husband’s fame," according to a press release, is set for release on May 5.

'90s country icon Pam Tillis has big plans for a new record. Via a press release, the "Shake the Sugar Tree" singer announced that she will release her 11th full-length studio album, a 12-track effort titled Looking for a Feeling, on April 24 via Stellar Cat Records. “Stylistically, there’s so much here that’s always been a part of me,” Tillis says in a statement. “It’s a story I haven’t told on any of my records so far. I wanted work that’s as close to true and unselfconscious as possible, to provide access to my heart.”

Sam Doores, an artist known for his work with Hurray for the Riff Raff and the Deslondes, will release a his debut solo album on March 13. According to a press release, the self-titled album was recorded in both Nashville and Doores' home city of New Orleans, La., alongside producer and frequent Hurray for the Riff Raff collaborator Adrija Tokic, and includes 13 tracks written by Doores "on and off over the course of several years." Fans can pre-order the album now via Doores's label, New West Records.

Country trio Restless Road have released their first-ever EP. The band debuted the self-titled, four-song effort, which includes a collaboration with Kane Brown titled "Take Me Home," during an episode of Today. Fans can order the Restless Road EP via the band's official website, where they can also learn more about their upcoming tour dates.