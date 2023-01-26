The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Lauren Morrow, The Band of Heathens + More

We're almost ready to wrap up the first month of 2023, which has already supplied a treasure trove of great new music. Today we're back with another installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, highlighting the best new tracks from country, Americana, and everything in between.

This week's list of curated tracks includes a punchy new cut from Lauren Morrow's upcoming debut record, an uplifting anthem from rising trio Restless Road, and Bonner Rhae's reflection on the challenges that come with chasing your passion.

Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks, and check back every Thursday for more great tracks curated by our contributing team.