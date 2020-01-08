Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Sam Hunt will perform during the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Outdoor Game in February. According to Billboard, Hunt will perform during the first intermission of the match between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Feb. 15. Fans can catch the performance live on NBC; the game begins at 8PM ET.

Congratulations are in order for Lanco's Eric Steedly, who got engaged to his girlfriend Jessica Wardell earlier this month! Steedly proposed to Wardell while the couple was vacationing in Aruba, and shared photos of the big moment on his Instagram account. "Well, I guess we're gonna go get hitched," Steedly writes alongside a photo of the sunset proposal. There's no word yet on whether or not the happy couple has set a date.

Ashley McBryde and LeAnn Rimes are the latest performers announced for the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year gala. Per MusicRow, the dynamic duo of country stars will perform alongside the Jonas Brothers, John Mayer, Yola and more artists at the event honoring rock legends Aerosmith, which is set for Jan. 24 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Taylor Swift is set to receive GLAAD's Vanguard Award in recognition of her advocacy for LGBTQ rights. According to a press release from the organization, Swift will be presented with the trophy at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif. "From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance," GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis says in a statement. "In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change."