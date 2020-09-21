Singer Roy Head, the father of country music's Sundance Head, has died. The 79-year-old "Treat Her Right" hitmaker died on Monday morning (Sept. 21) in the arms of his wife.

Sundance Head shared the news with fans on social media on Monday afternoon, candidly revealing his innermost thoughts as he processed the news in realtime. His father's cause of death was not revealed; in late 2016, Roy Head underwent surgery to repair a ruptured aorta, a recovery that the younger singer called a miracle.

"My old dad Roy Head has went to be with the lord this morning he was an amazing person and a wonderful dad," Sundance writes on Facebook. "He slept away in the arms of my mother at home. I am in shock and also confused. He was a giant to me. I don’t know what else to say right now ... please keep my mother in your prayers and our family."

The elder Texan not only scored a pop hit with "Treat Her Right" in 1965, he enjoyed some success in the country music genre. Of his four Top 40 country hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, the highest ranked was the 1977 song "Come to Me." He also covered Rod Stewart's "Tonight's the Night" and moved it to No. 28 on the HCS chart in September of 1978. Head's version featured a more articulate, almost symphonic arrangement.

"Well my old pops is gone to rest I’m trying to make sense of it and I feel like he was the rock on the shore I could always gauge me distance with," Sundance Head writes. "Now I feel like I’ve walked out too far and when I turn around to see the shore there is no rock there to let me know where I am or that ive (sic) gone too far. Lord please make my dad a star in the heavens so that I may lead my way back to solid ground."

The 41-year-old Sundance Head is known for winning The Voice in 2016 as a part of Blake Shelton's team. He released an album called Stained Glass and Neon in 2019 as part of Dean Dillon's Wildcatter Records.