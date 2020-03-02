8 Texas Country Artists You Need to Hear ASAP

The great state of Texas has long maintained one of the United States' most vibrant scenes for killer country tunes. If you're only familiar with those who have made the jump to the mainstream -- Cody Johnson, the Eli Young Band or Granger Smith, for example -- you're missing out.

The Lone Star State's artists' vibes and sounds are decidedly different: Texas music tends to be a little more honky-tonk driven, and a little rougher around the edges than what you'll hear elsewhere. Still, there’s no denying that some of the best country music comes from a place far, far away from Nashville.

Looking to beef up your listening habits with a little something new? Browse through this gallery of eight Texas up-and-comers, all of whom would sound right at home alongside Music City's chart-topping country hitmakers.