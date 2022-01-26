Ray Wylie Hubbard Taps Willie Nelson, Wynonna and More for New Album ‘Co-Starring Too’

Beloved singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is once again joining forces with some of music's most talented acts for his latest project. Co-Starring Too, due out March 18, is the full-length follow up to his successful 2020 LP Co-Starring, which featured collaborations with Ringo Starr, Aaron Lee Tasjan and many more.

This time around, Hubbard recruited Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, Dalton Domino, Wynonna, Jaimee Harris and more for his upcoming 10-song record. The 75-year-old alt-country stalwart's social circle was the force that ignited the collaborative spirit that inspired both Co-Starring and the upcoming Co-Starring Too.

“As a man of many friends, there were so very many people I just couldn’t get on the one project. So many people I wanted to do things with, but I just couldn’t," Hubbard said in a statement. "It stuck with me, and the more I thought about it, the more I thought, ‘Why not make Co-Starring Too? Beyond the pun, it’s something I thought we could do, and do with the same kind of quality.”

The result is a fun and surprising mixture of talents from across genres, including a new collaboration with Starr and another with Heart vocalist Ann Wilson. "Desperate Man," which Hubbard co-wrote with Eric Church and later became the title track of Church's acclaimed 2018 record, takes on a new life through a collaboration with Band of Heathens.

Hubbard has a busy schedule of shows planned for the first half of 2022, including three nights at Nashville's 3rd and Lindsley, along with multiple dates in Texas. You can find a full list of tour stops along with ticketing information at Ray Wylie Hubbard's official website

Ray Wylie Hubbard's Co-Starring Too Track List:

1. "Stone Blind Horses" (ft. Willie Nelson)

2. "Groove" (ft. Kevin Russell and the Shiny Soul Sisters)

3. "Only a Fool" (ft. The Bluebonnets)

3. "Hellbent for Leather" (ft. Steve Earle)

4. "Naturally Wild" (ft. Lzzy Hale and John 5)

5. "Fancy Boys" (ft. Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, Dalton Domino)

6. "Texas Wild Side" (ft. The Last Bandoleros)

7. "Till My Wheels Fall Off" (ft. Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Cody Canada)

8. "Pretty Reckless" (ft. Wynonna Judd, Jaimee Harris, Charlie Sexton, and Gurf Morlix)

9. "Ride or Die" (ft. Ringo Starr, Lucas Hubbard, Steve Lukather, Eliza Gilkyson, Ann Wilson)

10. "Desperate Man" (ft. Band of Heathens)