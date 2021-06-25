Country singer and mom-to-be RaeLynn's "Small Town Prayer" is a heartfelt new song that walks through real life concerns: From crops that need rain, and hometowns are hoping to bring home state, to a grandparent who doesn’t remember who you are every time you see them.

Written with Drew Kennedy and Ben Stennis, the relatable lyrics are accompanied by classic country instruments, including a soulful steel guitar that sets an emotional tone to the poignant message.

With changing choruses, the Round Here Records artist takes the listener on an emotional journey. "Small Town Prayer" was produced by Corey Crowder.

RaeLynn had a special message for fans about the intimate song, saying, "I know that all our prayers mean something to God, but to me, the simple ones from a small town hit His ears a little different. "

The Team Blake The Voice contestant is currently holding a residency at Shelton’s Ole Red on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee benefiting the CMA Foundation. She also has show dates at Lycoming County Fair 2021 Hughesville, Pa., WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn., and Citadel Country Spirit USA in Glenmoore, Pa.

RaeLynn's "Small Town Prayer" Lyrics:

Verse 1:

Somebody’s crops needs rain / Somebody’s truck needs tires / There’s a mama on her front porch waiting on her boy to make it home tonight

Somebody’s needs ain’t met / Somebody just got saved / There’s a hometown team with a fourth quarter drive tryin’ to bring home state

Chorus 1:

It all sounds simple coming off our lips / We’re so little and He’s so big / Can’t find it in the Bible / But Lord I swear, nothing hits heaven like a small town prayer.

Verse 2:

Grandma still smiles sweet when she sees my face / For the first time in forever today she remembered my name

Chorus 2:

And It sounded so simple coming off her lips / Something so little showed me he’s so big / Can’t find it in the Bible / But Lord I swear, nothing hits heaven like a small town prayer.

Bridge:

I ain’t saying he ain’t listening cause he’s listening to every single one he gets / All I know is where I'm from there’s something in that, Amen.

