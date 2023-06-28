A new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will spotlight the life and career of 2023 inductee Patty Loveless.

On Aug. 23, Patty Loveless: No Trouble With the Truth will open to museum visitors, giving fans an intimate look at the Kentucky native's path to country music stardom. Fans will get a close-up look at instruments, photographs, manuscripts and stage wear from throughout Loveless's career, including outfits she wore during her Grand Ole Opry induction, the 1998 CMA Awards and her emotional performance of "Go Rest High on That Mountain" with Vince Gill at George Jones' 2013 funeral service.

Since releasing her self-titled debut album in 1987, Loveless has charted 44 singles on the country charts, including 5 No. 1 hits, and earned multiple CMA, ACM and Grammy Awards. In April, the Hall of Fame announced her as one of three 2023 inductees, along with Tanya Tucker and songwriter Bob McDill.

"My journey into a career of music all started out on an Epiphone acoustic guitar my father bought for me in 1969," Loveless says in a press release. "As a 12-year-old, I didn't want to set the world on fire, I just wanted to play and sing music. By the age of 14, I wrote 'Sounds of Loneliness' and 'I Did' on this guitar, two songs that in 1986 ended up on my debut album for MCA records. Now that guitar will be displayed in my exhibit of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum where it truly belongs with other memorabilia of the many people that supported me throughout my musical journey to whom I'm forever grateful."

"Patty Loveless achieved lasting success by merging traditional country music styles with a modern sensibility in her song choices and musical arrangements," Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, adds. "As one of country music's most accomplished song interpreters with immense vocal power, she has remained focused on conveying deep emotion through her lyrics and recordings, and her influence resonates throughout today's generation of country artists."

Visitors can tour the exhibit, which is included with the price of museum admission, through October 2024.

To celebrate the exhibit's opening day, Loveless will also make a special appearance at the museum's CMA Theater at 2:30PM for an in-depth discussion of her country music career. The 66-year-old talent will also treat fans to a rare acoustic performance during the event. Limited tickets for the interview and performance will go on sale beginning June 30 via the Country Music Hall of Fame's official website.