Patty Loveless’ Self-Titled Debut Album: All of the Songs, Ranked

Patty Loveless is one of the stars of the neo-traditional country movement with her honky-tonk and bluegrass-infused music. She's recorded 14 studio albums and released memorable No. 1 hits such as "Chains," "Blame It on Your Heart" and "Lonely Too Long."

But before all of her success, Loveless was a brand-new artist releasing her debut, self-titled album 34 years ago, on Oct. 1, 1986. Patty Loveless was a minor success, peaking at No. 35 on the Billboard charts and producing four singles.

Today, we're going back through Loveless' understated debut album and ranking all of its songs, from least to most favorite. Read on to see how we order 'em, and give this understated gem a listen.