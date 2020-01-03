In the 1980s and '90s, Patty Loveless became one of country music’s most recognizable voices. Helping pave the way for the female country artists that would follow her, Loveless continually demonstrated her commitment to preserving the history of classic country while owning the stage with a fierce independent streak.

Loveless' discography contains a number of stellar songs that are worth a listen, but The Boot's Top 10 Patty Loveless Songs exemplify the very best of her catalog. Read on for a look at Loveless' best tracks from the late '80s through the early 2000s.