Trisha Yearwood songs are unlike any others in country music. She has carved out a successful and unique niche for herself by finding some of the highest-quality songs in the genre, then recording them in arrangements that bring them to life in a way that is sonically different from any other artist in the commercial country marketplace.

Add to that one of the strongest and most identifiable female voices in the genre, and it's a recipe for success that has seen Yearwood sell 15 million albums and win multiple Grammys, CMA Awards and ACM Awards. She is also a member of both the Grand Ole Opry and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

The Boot's list of the Top 10 Trisha Yearwood Songs culls the best of her long and varied career: