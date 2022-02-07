Garth Brooks' songs are some of the most important of the last several decades of country music. At his peak, Brooks helped to single-handedly bring country music to a listening audience outside the genre's normal constraints.

Brooks' signature vocal style delivers equally well in a variety of styles, from fun, uptempo songs to more serious, weightier fare. Brooks is not only a talented writer himself, he also has a penchant for discovering some of the strongest material in Nashville and making it his own with his powerful performances.

Our list of the Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs culls the best of all of his material across his entire chart-breaking career: