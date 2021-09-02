Nelly, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland brought the heat with their collaboration on Nelly's hit song "Country Grammar." The three country acts teamed up with the hip-hop icon for a rendition of his hit debut single as part of CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends, which aired on Wednesday (Sept. 1).

Nelly called on each singer to join him on a verse, with Kane Brown kicking things off, hamming it up with Nelly, before Blanco Brown owned the stage with his confidence and smooth delivery. Both Browns (no relation) served as newcomer Breland's hype men when it was his turn to rap with Nelly, too.

It's clear the four artists were having a ball onstage during their performance. You can't help but smile as they dance around and join forces on the chorus: "I'm goin down, down, baby, yo' street in a Range Rover / Street sweeper, baby, cocked, ready to let it go / Shimmy, shimmy, cocoa what? Listen to it pound / Light it up and take a puff, pass it to me now."

"Country Grammar" is the title track of Nelly's diamond-certified 2000 album, his debut full-length record. His performance with Brown, Brown and Breland was one of several that were part of his CMT Crossroads episode, and Nelly made history as the first hip-hop artist to headline the series. Florida Georgia Line also appeared during Nelly's Crossroads set, performing their latest collaboration with the rapper, "Lil Bit," as well as "Cruise," their first song together.

All of acts that joined Nelly for CMT Crossroads are featured on his new collaborations album, Heartland. The record also includes guest appearances from Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker, Chris Bandi and George Birge.

