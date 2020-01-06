The Cadillac Three’s Neil Mason Gets Married

The Cadillac Three's Neil Mason is a married man. The drummer, 38, married band marketing director Chelsea Eager, 32, on Saturday (Jan. 4).

Mason and Eager's wedding took place at Eager's parent's hotel, Gruene Mansion Inn Bed & Breakfast, in New Braunfels, Texas. "It was important for Chelsea to get married in New Braunfels, where she grew up," Mason tells People.

“I’m from Nashville, and since we live here, so much of our life is based around my hometown," he adds. "It’s fun to incorporate hers. All the vendors we are using [are] local to New Braunfels.”

The couple of five and a half years wed in front of just 40 guests, People reports. Mason's Cadillac Three bandmates, Jaren Johnston and Kelby Ray, were in attendance, along with Chicago Cubs baseball player Tony Kemp and singer-songwriter Austin Jenckes. Jenckes is part of Mason's Badlands Management roster of artists.

Mason and Eager's honeymoon plans are intimate, too. They're headed to Tulum, Mexico -- "a quick direct flight from Austin, and then we just have a short boat ride to our island!" Eager tells People.

“With Neil on the road the majority of the year we knew we wanted somewhere quiet and private,” Eager continues. “Being able to hang out with no distractions is very important so we really get to reconnect and be best friends and lovers ... I am definitely most excited about the privacy and downtime.”

A new Cadillac Three album, Country Fuzz, will arrive on Feb. 7.