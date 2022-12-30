New Year's Eve is coming up on Saturday (Dec. 31), and Nashville will be celebrating with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS. The special is set to feature more than 50 performances, including multiple all-star collaborations that CBS announced on Thursday (Dec. 29).

Artists who will team up during the NYE event include host Jimmie Allen and rapper Flo Rida, Kelsea Ballerini with Wynonna Judd, Sheryl Crow and Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller and King Calaway, Thomas Rhett and Riley Green and Zac Brown Band with the War and Treaty. The songs for the collaborations have not yet been revealed, but Allen and Flo Rida released a tune called "No Bad Days" earlier in December. Additionally, King Calaway has collaborated with the Steve Miller Band on a tune called "I'm Feelin' Good," and Thomas Rhett and Riley Green duet on "Half of Me."

The special will also feature performances from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker and Lainey Wilson. Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith serve as hosts.

The special will air across two time zones, with CMT’s Cody Alan and WCBS’ Lonnie Quinn joining from New York City's Times Square to count down to midnight on the East Coast. Another New Year's celebration will take place at midnight in the Central time zone with the traditional Music Note Drop.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8-10 PM ET/PT and continuing from 10:30PM-1:30AM ET/PT. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ Premium. Paramount+ "essential" subscribers will have access to the special the next day.