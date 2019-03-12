POLL: Who Should Win Music Event of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards?

One of the big categories at the 2019 ACM Awards is Music Event of the Year; the trophy goes to the artist(s), producer(s) and record label(s) of the winning song, a duet or collaboration between two or more artists. In 2018, Keith Urban's power-packed duet with Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter," took home the award. Read on to learn about this year's nominees.

Dierks Bentley tapped the Brothers Osborne for his collaboration "Burning Man," which was produced by Ross Copperman, Jon Randal Stewart and Arturo Buenahora Jr. and is the first contender for ACM Music Event of the Year in 2019. "Drowns the Whiskey," the powerful duet from Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert, is also in the running; it was produced by Michael Knox.

"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," meanwhile, is the upbeat comeback tune from David Lee Murphy; it features Kenny Chesney and was produced by Buddy Cannon, Chesney and Murphy, and it hit the top of the charts and won at the 2018 ACM Awards. Dan + Shay's collaboration with Kelly Clarkson, "Keeping Score," is also nominated; it was produced by Scott Hendricks and Dan Smyers.

In addition to breaking records and topping the charts, "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line also earned two Grammy Awards nominations. Produced by Wilshire for Rock the Soul Entertainment, it's got a spot on the list of nominees for Music Event of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards.

Who do you want to see win Music Event of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards? Make your pick by voting in the poll below; you can vote as often as once per hour through 11:59PM ET on April 4. We'll share the results, along with our staff predictions, prior to the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7.

The 2019 ACM Awards will be broadcast live from Las Vegas, Nev., beginning at 8PM ET. Reba McEntire will host the show.

