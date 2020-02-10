Miranda Lambert in Dallas: 5 Unforgettable Moments From Her Wildcard Tour Stop

On Saturday evening (Feb. 8), thousands of Miranda Lambert fans from Texas and beyond put on their rhinestones and cowboy hats and headed to the American Airlines Center in Dallas for a rowdy, rollicking stop on the singer's Wildcard Tour.

Considering Dallas's proximity to Lambert's hometown of Lindale — it's only about an hour away — Saturday night's show felt a lot like a homecoming. Joined by some of her favorite Texas artists and even, in one powerful moment, singers from her high school's choir, Lambert rocked the crowd with an extensive lineup of her best new songs, biggest hits and fan favorites. All night long, she looked like she was having a lot of fun doing it.

Take a look below at some of the biggest moments from Saturday night's sold-out show, which was a stunning showcase of Lambert's prowess as a vocalist and performer.