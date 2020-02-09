Lindale, Texas, native Miranda Lambert gave some students from her former high school some real-world job experience on Saturday night (Feb. 8): During her concert in Dallas, Texas, her alma mater's choir sang with the country star onstange.

The Lindale High School choir performed "Tin Man" with Lambert, adding heavenly harmonies to the heartfelt song, from Lambert's The Weight of These Wings album. Readers can press play above to watch their performance at Dallas' American Airlines Center. Dressed in black choir robes, the young singers earned cheers of applause from the crowd, and big smiles from Lambert herself.

"Tin Man," written by Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, was a Top 30 country radio hit for the star. It also earned Song of the Year at the ACM Awards, and was nominated for Song and Single of the Year at the CMA Awards and Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammy Awards.

Lambert's Dallas concert was part of her Wildcard Tour, which she began on Jan. 16 in Tupelo, Miss. Her stop at the American Airlines Center was her second show following two postponed dates due to illness. Lambert's Salt Lake City, Utah, and Denver, Colo., shows on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, respectively, were rescheduled after the singer lost her voice.

Lambert will continue her Wildcard Tour through mid-May. Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum opened her Dallas concert, but Cody Johnson and Lanco are also performing at select shows.