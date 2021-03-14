Miranda Lambert's Wildcard was named Best Country Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (March 14). The country star accepted her honor from a Los Angeles rooftop, shouting out her fellow nominees, her husband and others.

"Thank you all so, so much," Lambert said from stage. "We are such a family in country music, so I feel like holding this right now, I'm holding it for all of us, especially us girls."

Lambert was presented her newest Grammys trophy by JT Gray, owner of the Station Inn, an iconic bluegrass venue in Nashville. He appeared via video, after sharing more about the small club, one of many struggling in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wildcard bested Ingrid Andress' Lady Like, Brandy Clark's Your Life Is a Record, Little Big Town's Nightfall and Ashley McBryde's Never Will to win Best Country Album. The award will be the only country-specific honor announced during the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast. It's Lambert's second career win in the category; previously, she won in 2015 for Platinum.

The winners in a variety of non-televised Grammy Awards categories were announced during the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon: A film about Linda Ronstadt won Best Music Film, for example, while the late John Prine picked up Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

Lambert led the country nominees going into 2021 Grammy Awards: She was nominated in three country-specific Grammys categories. Old Dominion, Andress, LBT and Clark were all nominated twice, while Mickey Guyton was a first-time Grammys nominee in 2021.

Andress is the only country artist nominated in the all-genre categories this year, scoring a nod for Best New Artist. Taylor Swift is also nominated in multiple pop and all-genre categories, for songs from her surprise Folklore album.

