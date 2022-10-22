Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.

The gated, very private estate sits on more than four acres, and while it's just minutes from major shopping and dining hubs in Nashville, including Green Hills and Brentwood, it's also situated in a very quiet neighborhood.

"This hidden gem seems miles away from civilization.," the listing states.

The home's top-flight amenities include a spacious living room that features a raised ceiling and stone fireplace, as well as a chef's kitchen with dual islands. There's also a home theater room with its own attached bathroom, a study/hobby nook, an exercise room and more.

The luxurious residence includes multiple porches from which to soak in the spectacular views. The master suite has a fireplace and its own attached porch, as well as his and hers bathrooms, and all of the other bedrooms are suites with their own bathrooms, as well.

The exterior of the estate is just as spectacular, highlighted by a series of brick retaining walls and meticulous landscaping, as well as a firepit.

Lambert paid $1.75 million for the estate in 2015, and she sold it in 2020 for $2,595,000.

Meredith Harris with Village Real Estate holds the listing on the property.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Lambert's spectacular former Nashville mansion, and keep scrolling to see inside her rural retreat in Tennessee.

