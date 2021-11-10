Miranda Lambert revisited some of her biggest career hits for her performance at the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10).

Clad in a purple bedazzled and fringe-lined suit, the country star ran kicked off the night's festivities with her 2015 hit "Kerosene" before rolling through shortened versions of "Mama's Broken Heart," "Bluebird," "Little Red Wagon" and "Gunpowder and Lead."

Lambert had previously teased that the top-secret performance would be particularly special for her. Nov. 10 also marks Lambert's 38th birthday — and what better way to celebrate than by giving a nod to the path that led her there?

The performance marks Lambert's triumphant return to the live awards show stage after a year in 2020 in which she performed several from-home sets during the pandemic. This year, Lambert is up for both Female Vocalist of the Year and the coveted top prize, Entertainer of the Year.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.