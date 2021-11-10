Peedy Chavis took the stage during The Voice on Tuesday night (Nov. 9), delivering a cover of a Ronnie Milsap classic to try to remain in the competition by earning the Instant Save.

Tuesday marked the second night of live shows in the current season of the iconic reality singing competition, and it was a night of many eliminations as the Top 20 was winnowed down to the Top 13.

Chavis earned the most votes from viewers as someone they felt ought to stay, and as such, he got to sing for his survival on Tuesday night's episode. Chavis chose to cover Ronnie Milsap's classic hit, "Stranger in My House," to ask viewers at home to save him.

Click on the video below to view Chavis' performance of the song, which reached No. 5 when Milsap released it as the first single from his Keyed Up album in 1983. Written by Mike Reid, the song details a relationship that is beginning to unravel due to the outside influence of someone the narrator cannot identify.

"There's a stranger in my house / Somebody here that I can't see / Stranger in my house / Somebody here trying to take her away from me," Chavis sings in the chorus.

Chavis wore a '70s-style big-collared shirt and jacket for the performance, which showcased his skills as an entertainer. His coach, Blake Shelton, followed up the performance by asking fans at home to vote to save Chavis.

It was a difficult night for all of the judges, who had to choose which members of their teams stayed and which ones left the competition. Shelton saved Lana Scott, while Hailey Green was eliminated.

The Voice airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday night.

The Voice Stars, Then + Now: