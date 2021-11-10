2021 CMA Awards: The Winners List

The 55th annual CMA Awards will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This year's show, hosted by Luke Bryan, returns to Bridgestone Arena after the 2020 ceremony was moved to the nearby Music City Center with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton snagged the most CMA Awards nominations this year, with five each, including Single of The Year, Male Vocalist Of The Year and Entertainer of the Year. Newcomer Gabby Barrett earned four nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Mickey Guyton and Jimmie Allen are also up for New Artist of the Year, marking the first time two Black artists have ever been nominated in the same category.

A full list of 2021 CMA Awards categories and nominees is below. The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2021 CMA Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs -- WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce -- WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton -- WINNER

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion -- WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne -- WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen -- WINNER

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Engineer(s))

29, Carly Pearce (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen (Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Mo)

Heart, Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineers: Vance Powell) -- WINNER

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

“Forever After All,” recorded by Luke Combs (Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford)

“The Good Ones,” recorded by Gabby Barrett (Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick)

“Hell of a View,” recorded by Eric Church (Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell)

“One Night Standards,” recorded by Ashley McBryde (Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde)

“Starting Over,” recorded by Chris Stapleton (Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton) -- WINNER

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)

“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller)

“Hell of a View,” Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton (Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell) -- WINNER

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) -- WINNER

Music Video of the Year

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Half of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) -- WINNER

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle -- WINNER

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Aaron Sterling, drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

Derek Wells, guitar

LOOK: Top 10 CMA Awards Moments of All Time