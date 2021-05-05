Mickey Guyton, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson to Perform on PBS’ 2021 Memorial Day Concert

Country music fans are in for a treat during PBS’ 2021 National Memorial Day Concert: A Night of Remembrance. The all-star lineup includes performances by Mickey Guyton, Vince Gill and Alan Jackson.

The National Memorial Day Concert will open with the National Anthem sung by “Black Like Me” singer Guyton and go on to feature heartwarming tributes to Vietnam nurses, 9/11 Gold Star Families and the millions of American lives that were lost in the Korean War. The concert will also include appearances and performances by many recognizable names, including actors Joe Mortan and Steve Buscemi, singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the legendary Gladys Knight and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Four Tops. The show will be hosted by actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise.

The National Memorial Day Concert is a free concert held each year on Memorial Day as a way to honor servicemen and -women, as well as their families, and has been running for over 30 years. Previous concerts have featured artists including Charles Esten, Scotty McCreery, Alison Krauss, Trace Adkins and the Beach Boys.

Although traditionally held on the West Lawn of the Capitol grounds with a crowd of over 500,000 fans, for the second year in a row, the concert will be pre-taped and broadcast later due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show will air on May 30 -- the night before the Memorial Day holiday -- at 8PM ET. Fans will also be able to stream the concert online for two weeks following the initial broadcast.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Country Artists Who Have Served Our Country: