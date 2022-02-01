Mickey Guyton has announced yet another high profile performance on the horizon. She'll perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI, which will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

"Look at God," Guyton tweeted when she announced the news, inserting several emojis of clapping hands. "I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing..."

It's a major full-circle moment for Guyton, who was inspired to become a country star when she saw LeAnn Rimes perform the National Anthem at a Texas Rangers game, according to Rolling Stone. After Guyton announced her upcoming Super Bowl performance, Rimes herself responded to the news with excitement and praise, writing, "There's no one I'd rather hear sing it!"

Guyton's Super Bowl appearance will be one of several exciting moments she's got planned for early 2022. Also on the books is the upcoming Grammy Awards; she's nominated for three awards at this year's ceremony, tying with Chris Stapleton for the title of most-nominated country artist.

She's also hinted that she's already at work on a follow-up project to her full-length 2021 debut, Remember Her Name, saying that her next album will feature a lot of love songs. Specifically, she's turning her musical focus to her marriage to her husband, Grant Savoy. The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Grayson, early last year.

At Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams. A group of A-List rappers will play the halftime show: Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dress make up the all-star bill.

As a country star playing at the Super Bowl, Guyton's following in some major footsteps: Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, the Chicks and Charley Pride have all previously sung the national anthem at the event.

