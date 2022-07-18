Mickey Guyton Says LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton Were ‘Instrumental’ in Her Career

Mickey Guyton has had many career highs in the past few years, with the most recent being named host of PBS' A Capitol Fourth, which aired on July 4. As she navigates these milestones, she reflects on the female artists who inspired her to reach her dreams.

LeAnn Rimes is one of the artists Guyton looked up to while growing up, and she has now forged a relationship with her.

Guyton opened up about her friendship with Rimes, whom she joined for an episode of CMT Crossroads in April, with People. The Texas-born singer says she has looked up to Rimes for as long as she can remember, as Rimes was a teen star, and Guyton even recalls seeing Rimes perform the National Anthem at a Texas Rangers game in her youth.

"She's been so instrumental in my career," Guyton admits.

"What's been so fun about getting to know her is knowing what a kind-hearted, thoughtful, caring, loving, nurturing person that she is," she adds of Rimes. "You didn't get the social media of LeAnn when she was coming up in her career, and I've gotten to just be on the inside of that — and she is guarded because she has gone through a lot. And when you get to know her, she is like chef's kiss of a human being. Really."

Another artist Guyton holds in high regard is the legendary Dolly Parton, whom she met in 2016, when Parton surprised her on the set of CBS This Morning. Guyton recalls discovering Parton by finding old VHS tapes at her grandmother's house in Riesel, Texas.

"She lived in the country, so she didn't have cable, and all she had were movies, VHS tapes," Guyton recalls of her grandmother's home. "When I would go into her room to watch movies, I would look on the back of her door and there was Dolly Parton; and there was Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duet VHS tapes."

"That's how I fell in love with Dolly Parton, was [by] watching those tapes," she says.

As for what's next? Guyton says she has been writing with former Florida Georgia Line duo member Tyler Hubbard, and she plans to release new music from the collaboration very soon.

"I've developed a really amazing writing relationship with Tyler Hubbard from the group Florida Georgia Line, and we've been coming up with some really awesome stuff," she shares. "We're going to be releasing music this summer."

