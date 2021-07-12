A decade after she signed with UMG Nashville, Mickey Guyton is set to release her debut album. Remember Her Name is due out on Sept. 24, the singer announced on Monday (July 12).

A 16-track album, Remember Her Name is nearly completely co-written by Guyton: She has a writing credit on 15 of its songs. Her co-writers include Parker Welling, Victoria Banks, Jaden Michaels and Karen Kosowski, who primarily produced the project.

"Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last 10 years of my life in Nashville," Guyton shares in a press release. "This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved and comfortable with being themselves, and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them."

Among Remember Her Name's 16 songs are the previously released "Black Like Me," "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" and "Rosé" — all of which appear on Guyton's 2020 EP Bridges — as well as a cover of Beyonce's "If I Were a Boy" and a "Fly Higher Version" of Guyton's debut single, "Better Than You Left Me."

Of her new song "Smoke," co-written with Nathan Chapman and Balewa Muhammad, Guyton previously told fellow artist Breland, "It's a trap country song, which I've never done. It's really dope though. I did traditional country roots with a hip-hop undertone. It's so cool."

A recent New Yorker profile on Guyton teases lyrics of both "Love My Hair" and "All American." The singer has also shared that Remember Her Name's title track, and the album as a whole, is dedicated to Breonna Taylor, the Black ER technician who was shot and killed by Louisville, Ky., police officers in March of 2020, after they forcefully entered her apartment.

"When I was thinking about Breonna Taylor, and seeing inaction regarding her murder, I thought, ’I need to bring justice to her life,'" Guyton shares. "I was writing these types of [thoughtful] songs long before America’s racial reckoning. The frustration that I’ve felt as an African-American has been a part of my process for a while."

Remember Her Name is available to pre-order and pre-save now. Full details are below.

UMG Nashville

Mickey Guyton, Remember Her Name Tracklist:

1. "Remember Her Name" (Mickey Guyton, Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram) (produced by Karen Kosowski)

2. "All American" (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski) (produced by Karen Kosowski)

3. "Different" (Mickey Guyton, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski) (produced by Karen Kosowski)

4. "Love My Hair" (Mickey Guyton, Anna Krantz) (produced by Karen Kosowski with additional production by Johnny Simmen)

5. "Lay It on Me" (Mickey Guyton, Jaden Michaels, Gavin Slate) (produced by Karen Kosowski and Gavin Slate)

6. "Higher" (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Preston Glass, Narada Walden) (produced by Nathan Chapman)

7. "Dancing in the Living Room" (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee) (produced by Karen Kosowski)

8. "Do You Really Wanna Know" (Mickey Guyton, Melissa Fuller, Andy Skib) (produced by Andy Skib)

9. "Black Like Me" (Mickey Guyton, Emma Davidson-Dillon, Fraser Churchill, Nathan Chapman) (produced by Nathan Chapman and Forest Whitehead)

10. "Words" (Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone, David Kalmusky) (produced by David Kalmusky)

11. "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee) (produced by Karen Kosowski)

12. Smoke" (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Balewa Muhammad) (produced by Karen Kosowski)

13. "Rosé" (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks) (produced by Karen Kosowski and Forest Whitehead)

14. "Indigo" (Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Mozella) (produced by Jimmy Robbins)

15. "If I Were a Boy" (Toby Gad, Brittany Jean Carlson) (produced by Karen Kosowski)

16. "Better Than You Left Me" (Fly Higher Version) (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott) (produced by Johnny Simmen)

