It's an understatement to say Mickey Guyton is excited about Christmas, and it's not just because of the break.

Sure, the singer will join her husband Grant and son Grayson for a five-day vacation after they visit with his family and then her family on Christmas ("When you have a kid, do you really get vacations?" she wonders), but she's really just excited for a scheduled reason to reflect on the 12 months gone by. High-profile television performances, an ACM Awards hosting gig, her first Grammy nominations — those are a few of her favorite things about 2021, but more than ever, she's grateful for her little boy.

Talking to Taste of Country, Guyton — who is joining Pentatonix for Cracker Barrel's Sounds of the Season: Together Again special on Dec. 15 — revealed Grayson is doing much better after a health scare she downplayed on social media. Dehydration and sepsis necessitated medical care and a trip to the ICU in November.

"People don't tell you how terrifying parenting is," the singer says, with equal parts worry and nonchalance.

During the YouTube and Facebook video special, Guyton and the a capella band will sing songs, exchange gifts and share traditions. Together they'll sing "How Great Thou Art," but separately, she'll perform songs including "O Holy Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," with added pedal steel.

"I am such a huge fan of Pentatonix," Guyton shares. "They are truly some of the nicest, kindest humans and you just fall into it. They're so good at what they do, you just shine along with 'em because they're that good."

Like many families, the Guyton family traditions revolve around food. She shares that they have an international cooking contest that she looks forward to. Her pupusas, we're told, are to die for. Now with a 10-month-old, she's upping her tradition game.

"Before I had a baby it was like, 'Muh, it's Christmas. Another year,'" Guyton admits. "Since I've had Grayson it's like, 'It's Christmas! I've gotta decorate a tree, do all this amazing stuff for him so he feels the magic of Christmas."

After the Cracker Barrel special and her vacation, Guyton plans to get back to work. The 2022 Grammys are on Jan. 31, and she's preparing to release new music by then. Her song "Remember Her Name" is nominated in two Grammy country categories, and the album of the same name is nominated for Best Country Album.