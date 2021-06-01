Mickey Guyton kicked off PBS' 2021 National Memorial Day Concert: A Night of Remembrance on Sunday (May 30) with a stunning rendition of the National Anthem.

The Grammy-nominated singer performed in Washington, D.C., with the United States Capitol Building in the background. Guyton delivered powerful vocals with breathtaking clarity — it was the first of many memorable performances of that evening.

Due to COVID-19, the performances were not given as part of the traditional live concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. However, the pre-taped songs were still moving tributes to those who serve in the United States military.

The National Memorial Day Concert broadcast by PBS is a three-decades tradition that honors the military service and sacrifice of those in uniform, as well as their families and those who have given their lives for their country. This year's concert was hosted by Tony Award winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy-award winner Gary Sinise; Gladys Knight, Alan Jackson and Vince Gill were also part of the night's star-studded lineup.

In addition to musical tributes, the National Memorial Day Concert also included emotional tributes to Vietnam nurses, 9/11 Gold Star Families and the millions of American lives that were lost in the Korean War.

The full concert will remain available for two weeks following the live broadcast; you can watch it here. The National Memorial Day Concert also offers online resources for those who wish to take action to support active-duty troops as well as veterans, which are available here.

