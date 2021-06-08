Mickey Guyton Is ‘Determined’ to Normalize Being a Mom in the Music Business

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Mickey Guyton speaks frankly about her life as a new mom, and the tumultuous journey it took her to get here.

Guyton -- who welcomed her son, Grayson, in February -- appears to be effortlessly juggling parenthood and her music career, calmly offering newborn recommendations and tag-teaming baby duty with her husband (and resident "Superdad," he jokes) Grant Savoy while simultaneously fielding interview questions. But while the singer is cool and in control these days, she's experienced her share of doubts about becoming a mother.

"When I found out I was pregnant, honestly, I was like, 'This is going to ruin my career,'" Guyton remembers. The singer was open about a number of different concerns she had during her pregnancy, from the simple fear of the pain of childbirth to her more long-lasting concerns about raising a Black boy who will one day have to face race-motivated injustices. She also said that the hate she received following Morgan Wallen's early February N-word scandal contributed to her early labor and delivery.

Of course, along with those fears came powerful positive emotions, and Guyton has also shared the overwhelming joy and love she's experienced since Grayson's birth. In late March, she posted a series of adorable images of her son as he lounged on a couch, wearing a green pajama set. "I can literally just stare at him all day. I can't believe I'm a mom. I can't believe God gave me this human to look after forever," Guyton wrote in the caption.

Expressing both the highs and lows of parenthood thus far has been a part of normalizing the experience of being a mother while juggling a busy career -- something Guyton initially doubted she'd be able to do.

"I'm determined to show working mothers that they can do this," Guyton says. "Yes, it's hard. But I always try to normalize it: I'm in this interview, I'm holding my baby. I have writing sessions where I say, 'Sorry, guys, my baby's gonna be here, and you're gonna have to deal with it.'"

Guyton's career hasn't slowed down since she became a mom. Just two months after giving birth to Grayson, she co-hosted the 2021 ACM Awards with Keith Urban, and also performed her song, "Hold On," during the broadcast. She made an appearance on the American Idol season finale in late May, and sang the National Anthem for a Memorial Day PBS special that same month.

Next up, fans can catch Guyton as a performer and nominee at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, which airs on Wednesday (June 9).

