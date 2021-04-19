Mickey Guyton’s Powerful ‘Hold On’ Is a Highlight of 2021 ACM Awards

Mickey Guyton didn't just co-host the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18), she performed, too. The country singer took a brief pause from hosting to deliver a powerful rendition of her song "Hold On" during the big awards show.

Draped in a gorgeous blue dress, surrounded by dramatic fog and accompanied by a choir and string trio, Guyton brought the Opry House down with a flawless performance. Guyton once again showed a national television audience the power of a moving song with a message — delivered by a singer who means it. Guyton recently made history with her televised Grammy performance, a feat her co-host Keith Urban made note of early in the ACM broadcast.

"Hold On" comes from the soundtrack to Breakthrough, a 2019 film starring Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace and others. Based on the book The Impossible, by Joyce Smith with Ginger Kolbaba, the movie tells the true-life story of a St. Louis teenager who was in a coma after spending 15 minutes underwater after through an icy lake in January of 2015. His loved ones lean into their faith to cope with the ordeal.

Guyton also performed at the ACM Awards in 2020; in fact, it was that performance, with Keith Urban accompanying her on piano, that prompted showrunners to ask Guyton to co-host with Urban, who also hosted in 2020.

"I'm sitting with the executive-producer team at dick clark productions and we were watching that live performance, and we literally had goosebumps just watching her blossom onstage like that," Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside recounts. "It was so powerful watching Keith play piano for her. We were so moved by it. Literally, right after that, we were like, 'We've got to ask her to host with Keith next year.' We let the show cool and gave it a little time to breathe, but we were thinking about it from then."

Guyton released her most recent EP, Bridges, in September. She is reportedly planning to release her debut album later this year.

2021 ACM Awards Show Photos: The 2021 ACM Awards took place in Nashville on Sunday night (April 18). Luke Bryan was crowned Entertainer of the Year, while Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris were named Male and Female Artist of the Year, respectively.

The three-hour show was also packed with performances from Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Little Big Town and many more. Artists were at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, as well as on Lower Broadway, at the Station Inn and along the Nashville riverfront.

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton co-hosted the show.