Country artist Mickey Guyton stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday (Feb. 1) to perform her Grammy-nominated single “Black Like Me.”

For her performance, Guyton wore an off-the-shoulder dress and paired her look with a matching set of shimmery jewelry. The 37-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child with her husband Grant Savoy soon, lovingly kept her hands close to her pregnant belly as she poured her heart and soul into the deeply personal ballad amid a glowing array of pillar candles.

“It’s a hard life on easy street / Just white-painted picket fences far as you can see / If you think we live in the land of the free / You should try to be Black like me," Guyton sang emotionally, accompanied by the sounds of delicate guitar and piano.

Guyton’s stripped-back rendition of “Black Like Me” marked the singer’s late-night television debut. The singer celebrated the historic event on her social media pages.

“Look. At. God!” Guyton captions a video of her milestone on Instagram. “I made it on a late-night show mom! My heart cannot take it. Thank you guys for believing."

“Black Like Me,” included on Guyton’s acclaimed 2020 EP Bridges, is in the running for Best Country Solo Performance at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards. It's an historic achievement: The nomination makes Guyton the first-ever Black female solo artist to receive a Grammys nod in a country category.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air live on March 14, at 8PM ET on CBS.

