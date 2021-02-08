Mickey Guyton Welcomes a Baby Boy

Mickey Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, have welcomed a baby boy. The singer made the announcement on Monday (Feb. 8), and shared a picture, the baby's name and a moving Psalm that fits the moment.

Grayson Clark Savoy is the couple's first child.

"The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done," Guyton writes. "Welcome to the world Grayson!"

Guyton, 37, revealed she was pregnant in August and shared in October that she was expecting a baby boy. She has performed several times since, including at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Talking to People, the artist called her son an "absolute miracle."

"I've seen racial injustice happen to my husband. I've had a 'Karen' falsely make claims against him and say some of the most heinous things, like the N-word. I'm growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this. I pray for him," she remarked last fall. "I just want this baby to just have its own life and have its own choices, and I will accept this baby for who or whatever it chooses to be. I just want to support it in every way that I can."

Savoy and Guyton have been married since June of 2017, and dated for quite some time before their wedding. They met through her best friend, who is Savoy's stepsister.

Guyton admitted before giving birth to being terrified of motherhood. "But I also feel hopeful ... It does feel like the veil has been lifted, whether some people want to receive it or not ... and eyes are starting to open," she says.

Musically, Guyton's last project was the Bridges EP (2020). She recently performed her song "Black Like Me" on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

