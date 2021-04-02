Cuteness alert! Mickey Guyton has shared some precious baby pictures that will brighten your day. The "Black Like Me" singer shared a collage of photos of her one-month-old son, Grayson, via Twitter that show him leaning against the couch cushions, wiggling around in matching green jammies.

In one snap, it appears that Grayson is attempting to give his mom a smile, while another shows him with his little foot raised in the air. "I can literally just stare at him all day. I can't believe I'm a mom. I can't believe God gave me this human to look after forever," Guyton gushes in the status.

Many fans excitedly responded to the cuteness overload, with one commenting, "He is so beautiful thank you for sharing!! I love his outfit!" Another praises: "He’s literally an angel."

Guyton and husband Grant Savoy welcomed Grayson in February, and she says it was "the hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done."

The country star recently teamed up with Breland for a remix of his song, "Cross Country," and also scored her first No. 1 song in Canada as a featured vocalist on Dean Brody's "Boys."

Guyton will release her debut album this summer, she says. Additionally, she'll join forces with Keith Urban to host the 2021 ACM Awards, which will air live from the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe in Nashville on April 18 on CBS at 8PM ET.

