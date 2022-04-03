Country stars stepped out in style for the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday afternoon (April 3), gracing the red carpet before the show in chic, glamorous styles. The event took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A few country nominees were conspicuously absent from the ceremony, including Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert. Lambert, whose The Marfa Tapes is nominated for Best Country Album, explained that her collaborators on that project, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, are "representing the home team" at the awards show. Aldean earned a nomination for "If I Didn't Love You," his Carrie Underwood duet. Underwood is not only attending the Grammys — she's scheduled to perform during the show.

But despite those notable exceptions, plenty of country artists turned out to walk the red carpet. Chris Stapleton and his wife and frequent musical collaborator, Morgane, posed for photos on the carpet. Before the show even started, Stapleton was already a two-time 2022 winner, claiming trophies for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song at the pre-show Premiere Ceremony.

Another early winner? Brothers Osborne, and the sibling duo were still radiant from their Best Country Duo/Group Performance victory as they walked the red carpet. Bandmate T.J. Osborne wore the same sparkling gold suit he had on to accept the trophy, and he wasn't alone in the trend: Various iterations of brown, yellow and gold were popular fashion choices across the board.

Carrie Underwood donned a fairy tale-esque, ombre yellow and brown gown with a hoop skirt and a glittering bodice as she walked the red carpet with her husband, Mike Fisher. Mickey Guyton also adopted an ombre look, with a color palette that started out silver on her shoulders and worked its way to a dark brown at the bottom of her fringe dress. Maren Morris sported a knee-length, tan snakeskin-patterned dress, while her husband, Ryan Hurd, rocked a matching tan suit. The couple earned a nomination for their duet, "Chasing After You."

Eye-popping looks also abounded on the carpet. Americana breakout Yola wore a dress that landed somewhere in between fashion and costume: A deep purple gown with an oversized train and furry monster paws. Outside of the country genre, producer and DJ Dillon Francis walked the red carpet wearing casual clothes and carrying a plastic Walgreen's shopping bag. Pop superstar and Dan + Shay collaborator Justin Bieber also looked comfy on the carpet, wearing a comically oversized suit and pink beanie.

