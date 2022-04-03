Carrie Underwood Won a 2022 Grammy Award, After All

Carrie Underwood's 2022 Grammy win was low-key, but every bit important as her previous lifetime wins. The country singer won a Grammy Award for her gospel album, My Savior.

The early 2021 album took the Best Roots Gospel Album on Sunday during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony. This gives her eight lifetime Grammys of her 16 nominations. She was also nominated in the Best Country Group/Duo Performance category for "If I Didn't Love You," her duet with Jason Aldean. That award went to Brothers Osborne.

The 39-year-old's win only begins her big night at the Grammys. Later she'll perform her new single "Ghost Story" on the Grammy stage, marking the first time she played the song on TV. She also walked the red carpet alongside husband Mike Fisher — her Dolce & Gabbana gown is a new look to her red carpet repertoire.

My Savior tops albums from Harry Connick Jr. (Alone With My Faith), Gaither Vocal Band (That's Gospel, Brother), Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (Keeping On) and the Isaacs (Songs for the Times) to win the Grammy Award. Each of Underwood's previous wins came in a country category.

The 2022 Grammy Awards air live on CBS from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena. Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne will also perform.

Country Stars Walk the 2022 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Country stars stepped out in style on the red carpet before the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.