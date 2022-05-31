Marcus King Announces The Young Blood Tour Ahead of New Album

Marcus King is hitting the road for a lengthy headlining tour ahead of his highly-anticipated solo album Young Blood, due out on Aug. 26.

The Young Blood Tour will take the 26-year-old Grammy-nominated talent to some of the nation's most beloved and historic venues this fall. The trek kicks off on Sept. 9 at Philadelphia's Met Opera House, and includes two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Atlanta's Tabernacle and The Neptune in Seattle. Neil Francis and Ashland Craft will join the South Carolina native as support for the tour, which is set to wrap up at the end of October.

“This fall tour is going to be our biggest one YET," King said in a statement. "It has been a long time in the making, playing some of our favorite venues in the country bringing a FULL night of Rock n Roll, love and laughs! Can't wait to bring this show to your town.”

Produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Young Blood finds King confronting the myriad of challenges he's faced in his own life, including addiction, heartbreak and living in excess. To coincide with the tour announcement, King has also released a gritty new music video for his edgy, rock-driven cut "Hard Working Man," which you can watch below.

A full list of tour dates is listed below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 3 at 10 AM local time. Two pre-sale options will allow access to a limited number of tickets beginning tomorrow (June 1). You can find more information on ticketing options at Marcus King's official website.

Marcus King, The Young Blood Tour Dates:

Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Met Opera House

Sept. 10 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues

Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Sept. 16 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

Sept. 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Sept. 18 – Louisville, Ky. @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sept. 20 – Toronto, Ont. @ History

Sept. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept. 24 – Madison, Wis. @The Sylvee ^

Sept. 25 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace – St. Paul, MN

Sept. 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room *

Sept. 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium *

Sept. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium *

Oct. 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Oct. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

Oct. 4 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb's

Oct. 6 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren *

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern

Oct. 11 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Oct. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune

Oct. 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune

Oct. 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct .20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant *

Oct. 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom *

Oct. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 23 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater

Oct. 25 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 26 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery

Oct. 27 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore

^ Neal Francis only

* Support to be announced