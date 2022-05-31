Marcus King Announces The Young Blood Tour Ahead of New Album
Marcus King is hitting the road for a lengthy headlining tour ahead of his highly-anticipated solo album Young Blood, due out on Aug. 26.
The Young Blood Tour will take the 26-year-old Grammy-nominated talent to some of the nation's most beloved and historic venues this fall. The trek kicks off on Sept. 9 at Philadelphia's Met Opera House, and includes two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Atlanta's Tabernacle and The Neptune in Seattle. Neil Francis and Ashland Craft will join the South Carolina native as support for the tour, which is set to wrap up at the end of October.
“This fall tour is going to be our biggest one YET," King said in a statement. "It has been a long time in the making, playing some of our favorite venues in the country bringing a FULL night of Rock n Roll, love and laughs! Can't wait to bring this show to your town.”
Produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Young Blood finds King confronting the myriad of challenges he's faced in his own life, including addiction, heartbreak and living in excess. To coincide with the tour announcement, King has also released a gritty new music video for his edgy, rock-driven cut "Hard Working Man," which you can watch below.
A full list of tour dates is listed below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 3 at 10 AM local time. Two pre-sale options will allow access to a limited number of tickets beginning tomorrow (June 1). You can find more information on ticketing options at Marcus King's official website.
Marcus King, The Young Blood Tour Dates:
Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Met Opera House
Sept. 10 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor
Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues
Sept. 15 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
Sept. 16 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre
Sept. 17 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
Sept. 18 – Louisville, Ky. @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Sept. 20 – Toronto, Ont. @ History
Sept. 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Sept. 23 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept. 24 – Madison, Wis. @The Sylvee ^
Sept. 25 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace – St. Paul, MN
Sept. 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room *
Sept. 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium *
Sept. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium *
Oct. 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Oct. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Oct. 4 – Austin, Texas @ Stubb's
Oct. 6 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren *
Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Wiltern
Oct. 11 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
Oct. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune
Oct. 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune
Oct. 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Oct. 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
Oct .20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant *
Oct. 21 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom *
Oct. 22 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 23 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater
Oct. 25 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
Oct. 26 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery
Oct. 27 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore
^ Neal Francis only
* Support to be announced